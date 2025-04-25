Jury trial over Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop murders continues today

The jury trial of brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, known as the ‘Ta’ Maksar’ brothers, along with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio who are accused of the murders of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop will continue today.

Daphne Caruana Galizia, 53, was assassinated in a car bomb attack near her home in Bidnija on 17 October 2017. The explosion occurred shortly after she left her house around 3pm, when a remotely triggered device detonated under the driver’s seat of her Peugeot 108.

Carmel Chircop, a 51-year-old lawyer and financial advisor, was gunned down in the garage of a business complex in Birkirkara. He was shot multiple times as he arrived at work in the morning. The murder initially appeared to be an isolated incident, but later revelations connected the killing to organised crime.

According to prosecutors, both murders are tied to the same organised crime network, whose members carried out or facilitated contract killings to eliminate threats.

On the first day of the trial, the jury was empanelled and prosecution lawyers made their submissions, laying out the facts on the two murders.

The prosecution is being led by lawyers Godwin Cini and Anthony Vella.

Lawyers Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia are representing Jamie Vella.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are representing Robert Agius.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is representing Adrian Agius.

Lawyers Noel Bianco and Leslie Cushieri are representing George Degiorgio.

Judge Edwina Grima is presiding over the case.

