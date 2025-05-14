New scheme launched to boost commercial renewable energy projects

The Energy Ministry has launched a new call-for-offers scheme aimed at accelerating the installation of commercial renewable energy systems, making over 40 megawatts of electricity generation capacity available under the 2025 Invitation to Bid (ITB).

Speaking at the launch, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli described the scheme as a “step towards strengthening energy security” and a sign of the government's commitment to sustainable investment. “We want to continue supporting larger-scale projects while opening up new opportunities for investment in sustainable solutions,” she said.

The scheme offers 20-year contracts with a premium payment per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for selected projects. It follows a record year in which 30MW of photovoltaic (PV) capacity was signed for installation through previous rounds.

For the first time, smaller-scale installations (under 40kW) can now be bundled together into bids for the 40–200kW category. This change is expected to benefit distributed rooftop solar projects that previously did not qualify for ITB support.

Registered farmers will also benefit from revised regulations allowing the installation of PV panels on greenhouses, provided that agricultural production remains protected. Inspections will be carried out to ensure compliance, and successful bidders will need to submit implementation reports to confirm adherence to requirements.

The scheme is split into three categories:

• Category 1 (40kW–200kW): 220kW available (first call)

• Category 2 (200kW–1MW): 2,226kW available (first call)

• Category 3 (1MW+): 38MW available (single call)

Projects under 1MW must be completed within two years, while larger projects will have three years to finalise implementation, without risking the loss of allocated funding.

REWS CEO Marjohn Abela said the updated scheme reflects Malta’s ambition for a greener future: “We are offering more opportunities for clean energy projects, new rules to support farmers, and updated contracts that follow EU standards. From small farms to big systems, we’re helping Malta move toward a greener and more reliable energy future.”