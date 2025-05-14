Free childcare and carer service for crime victims testifying in court

Crime victims who are required to testify in court can now make use of free childcare or in-home carer services, the Home Affairs Ministry has announced.

The initiative, introduced by the Victim Support Agency (VSA), offers two new support services aimed at easing the burden on victims of crime and domestic violence when they are called to give evidence in court.

Parents with children under the age of three can access free childcare at one of four designated centres located across Malta and Gozo, including in Santa Venera, Mrieħel and Għarb. Victims already receiving assistance from the agency will be able to use the service upon notifying the agency in advance.

Similarly, those with dependents such as elderly relatives, persons with disabilities, or vulnerable individuals in their care, may request a certified carer to attend their home while they are testifying in court. This carer service is also free of charge and is intended to cover the time before, during, and shortly after the court appearance.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri described the initiative as a practical and compassionate step forward. He said these services are tangible ways of softening the negative impact of a traumatic experience.

Camilleri also noted that the VSA has assisted over 4,000 victims since its establishment four years ago.

“We’re showing that we stand with victims so they don’t have to be victimised a second time by the system,” Camilleri said.

The services had been announced in the last Budget and complement existing support tools such as the 116006 helpline, access to legal and emotional support professionals, and courtroom accompaniment services.

VSA Chief Executive Brian Farrugia said the new measures were developed in response to real needs expressed by victims. “Testimonies from victims are critical to achieving justice, and these services are designed to help them do so with greater clarity and calm,” he said.

The VSA also provides victims with updates on their court cases, information on what to expect during proceedings, and guidance regarding the possible release of the accused from custody.