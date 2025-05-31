Maksar gang trial: Prosecution defends Vince Muscat's credibility

Prosecuting lawyer Anthony Vella continued his address to the jury in the trial against the accused in relation to the Carmel Chircop and Daphne Caruana Galizia murders, highlighting what he described as the credibility and consistency of key witness Vince Muscat.

According to Vella, Muscat’s testimony is corroborated by various pieces of evidence, including CCTV footage and forensic details related to the murder of Chircop.

Vella reiterated the alleged motive behind Chircop’s murder, stating that Adrian Agius feared Chircop could cause substantial trouble to his business interests. He referenced the autopsy findings, which indicated that the shots were fired from a seated position, matching Muscat’s account.

The prosecution placed emphasis on CCTV footage showing a Toyota Actis entering and exiting the vicinity of the Rampol building at 6:57 am, the only vehicle seen during that time window, in line with Muscat’s timeline.

Additional evidence included eyewitnesses who heard consecutive gunshots followed by a car accelerating away.

Vella also pointed to the alleged use of aliases and false ownership records by the accused: arms registered to others, vehicles under different names, and property occupied unofficially. “Why would someone do this?” he asked, answering, “Because your conscience is not clean.”

He invoked the testimony of Inspector Keith Arnaud, who had stated that no similar bombings had occurred since the time of the accused's arrests, a point Vella urged the jury to reflect on.

In his final words, Vella reminded the jury that these are serious crimes and urged them to rely on the evidence presented. “My colleagues and I are morally convinced that the four accused are guilty,” he stated, thanking the jury for the sacrifice of their time and attention.

Defence lawyers launch counterattack

Alfred Abela, representing Robert Agius, delivered a forceful counter-requisition, openly challenging the prosecution’s case and accusing it of presenting misleading narratives.

Abela criticised the reliance on Vince Muscat's testimony, repeatedly describing it as untrustworthy. He questioned why, if suspicion fell on Robert Agius, there was no localisation data, no CCTV footage, or any physical evidence placing him at the scene when the bomb was prepared.

With sarcasm and rhetorical flair, Abela dismissed parts of the prosecution's argument. He compared Muscat’s alleged inability to recall what Jamie Vella was wearing on the day of the murder to how one might clearly remember details from their own wedding 15 years ago. He also ridiculed the claim that shots were fired from a lower angle by referring to a photo of the victim’s body: “Exactly what he said, eh?”

Abela argued that the legal principle of reasonable doubt must apply. He reminded the jury of the human cost of being falsely accused, saying, “It’s not easy to lose a family member—but it’s also not easy sitting on that chair when you have nothing to do with the crime.”

He concluded by urging the jury to disregard prejudice and find Robert Agius not guilty.

More defence rebuttals: “No trust in Vince Muscat”

Nicholas Mifsud, defending Adrian Agius, similarly targeted Muscat’s credibility. He said Muscat's statements had been inconsistent and lacked direct incrimination of Adrian Agius. “At one point he says he was there, then he says Degiorgio told him,” Mifsud argued.

He asked the jury directly whether they could be morally convinced that Muscat was telling the truth, asserting that all decisions must be grounded in consistent and verifiable testimony.

Mifsud ended his remarks by expressing personal belief in his client: “I believe in Adrian Agius today, and I will keep believing in Adrian Agius,” before asking the jury to put aside fear and prejudice.

Lesley Cuschieri, representing George Degiorgio, began his counter-requisition, by thanking the jury and immediately questioning the prosecution's strategy. He expressed concern over the repeated mention of his client in relation to the Daphne Caruana Galizia case—a case, he argued, that has no bearing on the current proceedings.

Cuschieri also questioned why Alfred Degiorgio—his client's brother—was consistently referenced when he is not even present in the courtroom.

His argument will resume on Monday.

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are representing the Attorney General’s office.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is appearing for Adrian Agius, Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia for Jamie Vella, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin representing Robert Agius, and Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri for George Degiorgio.

Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family