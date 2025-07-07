Two homeless men handed suspended sentences after scuffle

Two men were handed suspended sentences after pleading guilty to slightly injuring each other.

Santino Diego Sergio Stefano Boschetto, a 19-year-old homeless man from Sweden, and Andre Carlos Spiteri, a 26-year-old homeless cleaner, were both charged with causing each other slight harm and leading an idle and vagrant life.

Spiteri was also charged with breaching bail conditions.

Both men pled guilty to the charges brought against them.

Boschetto was handed a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years. Spiteri, in addition to forfeiting the amount deposited with respect to the aforementioned bail, was also sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for three years.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace.

Inspectors Clayton Abela and Ylenia Maria Xerri prosecuted.

Lawyer Josephine Mifsud Farrugia appeared for Spiteri.

Legal aid lawyer Axl Camilleri assisted Boschetto.