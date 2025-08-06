Immigration police checks lead to several arrests

Immigration police arrested 25 migrants found to be living in Malta irregularly and a Maltese citizen, who was subsequently charged with facilitating irregular migration.

The arrests were made following inspections on public transport, in Paceville, at a private residence and vehicle roadside checks in Marsa, the police said. The irregular migrants were taken to a detention centre and will be deported.

During the roadside checks on Monday, 52 vehicles were stopped and several fines were issued, including for not wearing a seatbelt.

A vehicle was also towed because it was being driven without a road licence and insurance policy.

The inspections were carried out jointly by the police, officials from JobsPlus and Identità, Detention Services personnel and Transport Malta enforcement officers.