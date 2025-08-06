Immigration police checks lead to several arrests
Joint inspections lead to detention of irregular migrants, vehicle fines and an impounded car
Immigration police arrested 25 migrants found to be living in Malta irregularly and a Maltese citizen, who was subsequently charged with facilitating irregular migration.
The arrests were made following inspections on public transport, in Paceville, at a private residence and vehicle roadside checks in Marsa, the police said. The irregular migrants were taken to a detention centre and will be deported.
During the roadside checks on Monday, 52 vehicles were stopped and several fines were issued, including for not wearing a seatbelt.
A vehicle was also towed because it was being driven without a road licence and insurance policy.
The inspections were carried out jointly by the police, officials from JobsPlus and Identità, Detention Services personnel and Transport Malta enforcement officers.