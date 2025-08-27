Motorcycle grievously hurt after crash

A motorcycle driver was grievously injured after an accident on Tuesday.

Police said that the accident happened at arouond 6:30pm in Triq Ħ'Attard, Ħaż-Żebbuġ.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a motorcycle being driven by a 28-year-old Siġġiewi resident was involved in a collision with a Peugeot 2008 driven by a 32-year-old man who lives in Balzan.

The motorcycle driver was aided by a medical team before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.