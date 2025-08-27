menu

Motorcycle grievously hurt after crash

Preliminary investigations suggest that a motorcycle being driven by a 28-year-old Siġġiewi resident was involved in a collision with a Peugeot 2008 driven by a 32-year-old man who lives in Balzan

matthew_farrugia
27 August 2025, 10:00am
by Matthew Farrugia
(Photo: Malta Police Force)
(Photo: Malta Police Force)

A motorcycle driver was grievously injured after an accident on Tuesday. 

Police said that the accident happened at arouond 6:30pm in Triq Ħ'Attard, Ħaż-Żebbuġ.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a motorcycle being driven by a 28-year-old Siġġiewi resident was involved in a collision with a Peugeot 2008 driven by a 32-year-old man who lives in Balzan. 

The motorcycle driver was aided by a medical team before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are still ongoing. 

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.