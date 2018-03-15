Man pleads guilty to stalking and harassing woman

Ahmad Wakaa, 39, pleaded guilty to charges including stalking and harassing a woman over the course of a few months.

The man had allegedly stalked, harassed, insulted, and threatened the victim – causing her to fear violence, and leading her to file a police report against him.

The Syrian-born man residing in Birkirkara was subsequently arrested by police and arraigned today.

The accused would allegedly turn up to the woman’s place of work – a retail outlet in Valletta – unannounced, watch her every move from a cafe across the road, and follow her about.

The court also heard that he would tell his colleagues that she was his wife.

The man pleaded guilty to all charges and was remanded in custody by the court presided over by Magistrate Joseph Mifsud. The case is pending the drawing up of a pre-sentencing report.

Inspectors Daryl Borg and Jeffrey Scicluna prosecuted.

Lawyer Josette Sultana was legal aid counsel.