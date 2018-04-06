Man charged with drug trafficking and money laundering

A man has been charged with drug-related and money laundering offences after police found a pouch of cocaine in his car and €32,000 in cash while searching his home.

35-year-old Jonathan Micallef, from Swieqi, was arraigned in court after he was arrested on Wednesday evening after police searched his vehicle in Paceville. A black pouch with 50grams of cocaine in different sachets allegedly ready to be trafficked was found, along with an amount of cannabis. During the search carried out at his residence the police found around €32,000 in cash.

He was charged with possession of drugs in circumstances which denoted that they were not for personal use, as well as trafficking drugs in a place frequented by youths. He was also charged with laundering the financial proceeds of a crime.

In court this morning, the police also made reference to a statement given under oath by a Spanish national who had implicated the accused as being the person from whom he used to buy drugs.

The defence requested bail, arguing that the evidence to be presented consisted of the testimony of the police officers and the court experts appointed in the magisterial Inquiry. As for the Spanish national, the defence argued that the same person had absconded the island after releasing his statement in 2014.

A European Arrest Warrant was issued more than a year ago for the person’s arrest and therefore it would be unjust to remand him accused in custody until the Spanish national gave evidence.

In a decree delivered from chambers later this afternoon, Magistrate Aaron Bugeja announced that the court was not convinced that the man would not attempt to abscond if released on bail, ordering the man to be remanded in custody.

Thee prosecution was led by Inspector Justine Grech. Lawyers Alfred Abela, Arthur Azzopardi and Rene' Darmanin appeared for the accused.