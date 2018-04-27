menu

Man admits to mailing drugs to himself

Maltapost yesterday flagged the parcel to the police, who staged a controlled delivery before arresting the man

matthew_agius
27 April 2018, 11:00am
by Matthew Agius

A man from Liverpool has admitted to mailing drugs to himself from the UK.

24-year-old Sean Welsh was arrested yesterday after Maltapost flagged the parcel to the police, who staged a controlled delivery before arresting the man.

Police inspector Frank Anthony Tabone charged Welsh with importing six grams of cannabis grass,eight grams of ketamine and possession of the drugs.

Welsh admitted to the police that he had mailed the package to himself from Liverpool, the inspector said. He pleaded guilty this morning.

Lawyer Victor Bugeja agreed with the prosecution that the case was one of importation for personal use. Inspector Tabone said he wasn’t going to insist on incarceration.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud handed the man a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for 2 years, together with a €500 fine.

 

