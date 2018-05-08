Lost and Found visitor loses his freedom after drug find

A British man, visiting Malta for the recent Lost and Found dance party, has been remanded in custody after 20 sachets of cannabis were found on his person and in his hotel room.

Ryan Agdomar, 36, was arrested on May 5 in St. Paul’s Bay on suspicion of drug trafficking and was arraigned yesterday. He denied charges of possession of cannabis resin in circumstances which denoted it was not for his personal use.

The sachets contained 65 grams of cannabis resin, which Agdomar told police he had bought to share with his friends. Nearly €2000 and £735 were also found in his possession, which he said he had brought with him to help out a sick friend with spending money.

Lawyer Alfred Abela requested bail, which Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia turned down due to the man’s lack of ties to the island.

Inspector Maurice Curmi prosecuted.