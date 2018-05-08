menu

Lost and Found visitor loses his freedom after drug find

Ryan Agdomar, 36, was arrested on May 5 in St. Paul’s Bay on suspicion of drug trafficking

matthew_agius
8 May 2018, 5:15pm
by Matthew Agius

A British man, visiting Malta for the recent Lost and Found dance party, has been remanded in custody after 20 sachets of cannabis were found on his person and in his hotel room.

Ryan Agdomar, 36, was arrested on May 5 in St. Paul’s Bay on suspicion of drug trafficking and was arraigned yesterday. He denied charges of possession of cannabis resin in circumstances which denoted it was not for his personal use.

The sachets contained 65 grams of cannabis resin, which Agdomar told police he had bought to share with his friends. Nearly €2000 and £735 were also found in his possession, which he said he had brought with him to help out a sick friend with spending money.

Lawyer Alfred Abela requested bail, which Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia turned down due to the man’s lack of ties to the island.

Inspector Maurice Curmi prosecuted.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Jilted husband charged with death threats
Court & Police

Jilted husband charged with death threats
Matthew Agius
Lost and Found visitor loses his freedom after drug find
Court & Police

Lost and Found visitor loses his freedom after drug find
Matthew Agius
Motorcyclist injured in Mosta accident
Court & Police

Motorcyclist injured in Mosta accident
Construction site thieves plead guilty
Court & Police

Construction site thieves plead guilty
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe