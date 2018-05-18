Two passengers seriously injured in car accident

Two passengers were seriously injured in a carr accident in San Gwann Industrial area last night.

Police said that at around 10:15pm, a Nissan Qashqai, driven by a 37-year-old Turkish man who lives in Qormi, collided with a Kia Avella driven by a 53-year-old man from Imqabba.

The 53-year-old man had two passengers in his car – a 43-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl – who were injured in the accident. They were taken to hospital where they are being treated for grievous injuries.

Both drivers were not injured.

A police investigation is ongoing.