Magistrate strikes off Cardona brothel libel case

Libel cases filed by Economy minister Chris Cardona against the late Daphne Caruana Galizia, which have since been taken up her heirs, came to a sudden and unexpected end before Magistrate Francesco Depasquale this morning. Libel cases filed against the slain journalist by aide Joe Gerada were adjourned to a later date.

The proceedings were instituted by Cardona and Gerada after Caruana Galizia had claimed back in January 2017, that the pair had visited a brothel in Germany while on official government business.

This morning, lawyer Pawlu Lia for Gerada, presented an application and made reference to the oath of Matthew, Andrew and Paul Caruana Galizia, as the three men had not turned up for the sitting.

Making reference to the oath is a legal procedure in which an absent party is deemed to have admitted fault.

“From day one I wanted to bring the defendant to testify, I was never allowed this opportunity,” said Lia, adding that he now wanted Caruana Galizia's sons to testify under oath.

This prompted Lawyer Joe Zammit Maempel, appearing for the Caruana Galizias, to request that the cases filed by Cardona be deemed to have been dropped on account of the fact that Cardona had not shown up for any of the recent hearings.

“If you’re going to play these games, we can too” said Zammit Maempel.

Zammit Maempel explained to the court that Andrew, Matthew and Paul Caruana Galizia were not in Malta, and this on the recommendation of the police, but would be filing a note in the acts of the proceedings, stating that Peter Caruana Galizia would take his sons’ place.

Lia countered, saying that he was informed that there was no such recommendation on the part of the police, accusing the other party of “inventing” this allegation.

“That’s why I have had two policemen behind my door for the past four years,” retorted Peter Caruana Galizia.

In view of Zammit Maempel’s request, the court ordered that the cases filed by Cardona be struck off.

As the sitting ended, Lia declared that he would be “assessing his position according to law after the defendant’s actions”.