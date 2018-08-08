menu

Nobody injured as fire breaks out at Sliema kebab house

Fire breaks out at St Anne Square kebab house

8 August 2018, 1:35pm
The fire was reported at a restaurant at St Anne's Square in Sliema
The fire was reported at a restaurant at St Anne's Square in Sliema

A fire has been reported at St Anne Square, in Sliema.

The fire broke out in the backyard of Sofra Kebab next to the gas tanks at around 1pm.

An employee told MaltaToday he heard a gushing sound and saw a ball of flames. “I told everyone to leave the shop and we managed to put out the fire before the fire brigade arrived but we were lucky because the yard had gas tanks in it,” the employee said.

At the time the shop was full of customers.

An employee was taken to hospital suffering from slight burn injuries when he tried to put out the flames. Police are investigating.

 

More in Court & Police
Nobody injured as fire breaks out at Sliema kebab house
Court & Police

Nobody injured as fire breaks out at Sliema kebab house
Young man gets conditional discharge for cannabis possession
Court & Police

Young man gets conditional discharge for cannabis possession
Massimo Costa
Updated | Former FIAU investigator Jonathan Ferris summoned for police questioning
Court & Police

Updated | Former FIAU investigator Jonathan Ferris summoned for police questioning
Matthew Vella
Men accused of armed robbery claim breach of human rights
Court & Police

Men accused of armed robbery claim breach of human rights
Yannick Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe