Nobody injured as fire breaks out at Sliema kebab house

A fire has been reported at St Anne Square, in Sliema.

The fire broke out in the backyard of Sofra Kebab next to the gas tanks at around 1pm.

An employee told MaltaToday he heard a gushing sound and saw a ball of flames. “I told everyone to leave the shop and we managed to put out the fire before the fire brigade arrived but we were lucky because the yard had gas tanks in it,” the employee said.

At the time the shop was full of customers.

An employee was taken to hospital suffering from slight burn injuries when he tried to put out the flames. Police are investigating.