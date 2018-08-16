menu

Young festivalgoer conditionally discharged over phone theft

The 17-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing a phone during the Summer Daze Festival 

matthew_agius
16 August 2018, 2:00pm
by Matthew Agius
Summer Daze Festival (Photo: Facebook)
Summer Daze Festival (Photo: Facebook)

A young man from Italy has been handed a conditional discharge after he stole a smartphone from a reveller at the Summer Daze Festival in Ta’ Qali on Tuesday.

Giovanni Luongo, 17, was accused of theft, aggravated by value and handling stolen goods by police inspector Spiridione Zammit.

The Italian pleaded guilty before magistrate Gabriella Vella yesterday. 

In view of his early guilty plea, the nature of the crime and the age and clean criminal record of the offender, as well as the fact that the stolen device had already been returned to its owner, the court discharged the man for one year on condition that he does not commit another offence during that period.

The court explained to the man that were he to do so, his punishment would reflect both offences. 

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Young festivalgoer conditionally discharged over phone theft
Court & Police

Young festivalgoer conditionally discharged over phone theft
Matthew Agius
Court agrees that Egrant report request is 'matter of urgency'
Court & Police

Court agrees that Egrant report request is 'matter of urgency'
Matthew Agius
Paceville dealers hide drugs around town 'to avoid long jail sentence'
Court & Police

Paceville dealers hide drugs around town 'to avoid long jail sentence'
Matthew Agius
Two men injured in St Julian's late-night stabbing
Court & Police

Two men injured in St Julian's late-night stabbing
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe