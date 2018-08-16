Young festivalgoer conditionally discharged over phone theft

A young man from Italy has been handed a conditional discharge after he stole a smartphone from a reveller at the Summer Daze Festival in Ta’ Qali on Tuesday.

Giovanni Luongo, 17, was accused of theft, aggravated by value and handling stolen goods by police inspector Spiridione Zammit.

The Italian pleaded guilty before magistrate Gabriella Vella yesterday.



In view of his early guilty plea, the nature of the crime and the age and clean criminal record of the offender, as well as the fact that the stolen device had already been returned to its owner, the court discharged the man for one year on condition that he does not commit another offence during that period.

The court explained to the man that were he to do so, his punishment would reflect both offences.