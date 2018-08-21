Two admit to theft, driving offences

A man from Birkirkara was remanded in custody after he admitted to a number of offences relating to attempted theft and driving.

21 year-old Tristan Tedesco pleaded guilty to charges relating to an attempted house robbery last July. A second youth involved in this case had separately pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him, but Tedesco had initially insisted that he was innocent.

In a sitting last week, Inspector Elton Taliana charged the duo with attempted aggravated theft, driving a stolen car and carrying knives in public without a police permit. Tedesco was also separately charged with damaging the Peugeot, driving it without insurance, driving dangerously and failing to stop after a traffic accident. Tedesco was further accused of committing the crimes whilst under a number of suspended sentences, breaching a probation order and relapsing.

Lawyer, Mark Vassallo, requested a pre-sentencing report be drawn up. The court acceded to the request.