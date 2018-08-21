menu

Two admit to theft, driving offences

Two men have pleaded guilty to a number of charges relating to attempted theft and being in possession of a stolen car

matthew_agius
Last updated on 21 August 2018, 1:01pm
by Matthew Agius

A man from Birkirkara was remanded in custody after he admitted to a number of offences relating to attempted theft and driving.

21 year-old Tristan Tedesco pleaded guilty to charges relating to an attempted house robbery last July. A second youth involved in this case had separately pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him, but Tedesco had initially insisted that he was innocent.

In a sitting last week, Inspector Elton Taliana charged the duo with attempted aggravated theft, driving a stolen car and carrying knives in public without a police permit. Tedesco was also separately charged with damaging the Peugeot, driving it without insurance, driving dangerously and failing to stop after a traffic accident. Tedesco was further accused of committing the crimes whilst under a number of suspended sentences, breaching a probation order and relapsing.

Lawyer, Mark Vassallo, requested a pre-sentencing report be drawn up. The court acceded to the request.

 

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Man drowns at Armier
Court & Police

Man drowns at Armier
Two admit to theft, driving offences
Court & Police

Two admit to theft, driving offences
Matthew Agius
Chronic pain sufferer fined for bringing cannabis stash to Malta
Court & Police

Chronic pain sufferer fined for bringing cannabis stash to Malta
Matthew Agius
Man who threw bottle at barmaid remanded in custody
Court & Police

Man who threw bottle at barmaid remanded in custody
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe