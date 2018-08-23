Bag thief jailed for theft and cannabis possession

A man has been jailed and fined after admitting to charges of cannabis possession, theft and carrying a knife without a license.

Walin Ben Muftah from Tunisia was arraigned before magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace by inspector Elton Taliana earlier this morning.

He was charged with possession of cannabis, stealing a bag containing a number of objects as well as with being in possession of a sharp or pointed instrument in public without a police permit.

The theft took place late on Wednesday afternoon in Birkirkara.

Ben Muftah pleaded guilty to the charges against him and was consequently jailed for six months and fined €118.