menu

Bag thief jailed for theft and cannabis possession

The man admitted to charges of cannabis possession, theft, and carrying a knife without a license 

matthew_agius
23 August 2018, 1:43pm
by Matthew Agius

A man has been jailed and fined after admitting to charges of cannabis possession, theft and carrying a knife without a license.

Walin Ben Muftah from Tunisia was arraigned before magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace by inspector Elton Taliana earlier this morning.

He was charged with possession of cannabis, stealing a bag containing a number of objects as well as with being in possession of a sharp or pointed instrument in public without a police permit. 

The theft took place late on Wednesday afternoon in Birkirkara.

Ben Muftah pleaded guilty to the charges against him and was consequently jailed for six months and fined €118.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
[WATCH] Lifeline captain 'livid' as Attorney General fails to follow European regulations
Court & Police

[WATCH] Lifeline captain 'livid' as Attorney General fails to follow European regulations
Maria Pace
[WATCH] Military car catches fire in Zurrieq
Court & Police

[WATCH] Military car catches fire in Zurrieq
Bag thief jailed for theft and cannabis possession
Court & Police

Bag thief jailed for theft and cannabis possession
Matthew Agius
Degiorgio brothers were on social benefits for years despite luxurious lifestyle, court told
Court & Police

Degiorgio brothers were on social benefits for years despite luxurious lifestyle, court told
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe