Bag thief jailed for theft and cannabis possession
The man admitted to charges of cannabis possession, theft, and carrying a knife without a license
A man has been jailed and fined after admitting to charges of cannabis possession, theft and carrying a knife without a license.
Walin Ben Muftah from Tunisia was arraigned before magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace by inspector Elton Taliana earlier this morning.
He was charged with possession of cannabis, stealing a bag containing a number of objects as well as with being in possession of a sharp or pointed instrument in public without a police permit.
The theft took place late on Wednesday afternoon in Birkirkara.
Ben Muftah pleaded guilty to the charges against him and was consequently jailed for six months and fined €118.