menu

23-year-old grievously injured in Tarxien argument

The man was injured during a heated argument which involved knives and wooden and metal objects

30 August 2018, 8:15am

A 23-year-old Syrian man was seriously injured in a heated argument last night.

Police were called to Triq Bjagju Galea in Tarxien at around 9 pm on Wednesday night, when an argument broke out between several Syrian people, between 21-years-old and 32.

During the fight, wooden and metal objects, as well as knives, were used.

Members of the Rapid Intervention Unit has to assist in breaking up the fight.

The victim, a 23-year-old residing in Hamrun, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he is being treated for grievous injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

More in Court & Police
23-year-old grievously injured in Tarxien argument
Court & Police

23-year-old grievously injured in Tarxien argument
Three men charged with theft in Gozo denied bail
Court & Police

Three men charged with theft in Gozo denied bail
Matthew Agius
Police find heroin on Siggiewi farm
Court & Police

Police find heroin on Siggiewi farm
Alleged rapist blackmailed teen into sex with promise of deleting her nude photos
Court & Police

Alleged rapist blackmailed teen into sex with promise of deleting her nude photos
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe