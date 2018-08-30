23-year-old grievously injured in Tarxien argument

A 23-year-old Syrian man was seriously injured in a heated argument last night.

Police were called to Triq Bjagju Galea in Tarxien at around 9 pm on Wednesday night, when an argument broke out between several Syrian people, between 21-years-old and 32.

During the fight, wooden and metal objects, as well as knives, were used.

Members of the Rapid Intervention Unit has to assist in breaking up the fight.

The victim, a 23-year-old residing in Hamrun, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he is being treated for grievous injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.