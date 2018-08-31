Man charged after Tarxien brawl involving two Syrian groups

A man was charged in court in the wake of a large-scale brawl that broke out between two groups of Syrians in Tarxien on Wednesday.

A 23-year-old man was seriously injured in the fight, in which knives and hard objects were used. A second brawl broke out a few hours later on the same day in Marsa between Syrian men.

Saleh Zedan, 26, from Homs in Syria was charged with grievously injuring Naser Abdullah, attacking him and breaching the peace.

The accused, who told the Magistrate Monica Vella, he was a plasterer and lived in Hamrun, pleaded not guilty. His lawyer, Jason Grima, requested bail.

Bail was granted and a protection order issued in favour of the man’s alleged victim.

The man was told to sign a bail book three times a week, observe a curfew and deposit €2,000 and a personal guarantee of €5,000.

Inspector Shawn Pawney prosecuted.