menu

Underage joyrider released on bail

Boy accused of stealing car and resisting arrest has been released on bail

matthew_agius
13 November 2018, 12:01pm
by Matthew Agius
A convertible silver Nissan March similar to the one that was being driven by the boy (File photo)
A convertible silver Nissan March similar to the one that was being driven by the boy (File photo)

An underage driver accused of driving at a police officer in a bid to escape the law has been released on bail after spending two weeks in custody.

The boy, who cannot be named due to court order, was accused of the theft of the vehicle, driving without a licence and insurance, attacking or resisting a police officer and attempted grievous bodily harm late last month.

Police officers had testified that they had spotted a silver convertible Nissan March reported stolen during a patrol. They had stopped the driver and his female passenger.

The car had been stationary when first seen by the police and had been followed and pulled over. But when the police left their vehicle, the driver had sped off, leading them on a car chase around Kirkop.

The chase ended when the accused had turned to go up a one-way street and found himself staring at a van coming in the opposite direction.

The car’s radio had evidently been yanked out, the court was also told.

The court heard how the accused’s girlfriend had told the police that the accused had told her that he had found an abandoned vehicle and asked her to ride with him.

They had gone to MCAST with the car and she had asked him to drop her off at Msida near her friends, but were stopped by the police and the accused had escaped because he was frightened, she said.

The youth was released on bail against a deposit of €500 and a personal guarantee of €5,000.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud presided. Inspector Colin Sheldon is prosecuting. Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia are defence counsel.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Underage joyrider released on bail
Court & Police

Underage joyrider released on bail
Matthew Agius
Pensioner cleared after stuffed bird oversight landed him in hot water
Court & Police

Pensioner cleared after stuffed bird oversight landed him in hot water
Matthew Agius
Justice Minister gave orders to have Daphne Caruana Galizia memorial cleared, court told
Court & Police

Justice Minister gave orders to have Daphne Caruana Galizia memorial cleared, court told
Matthew Agius
Magistrate calls for education on use of social media as abuse cases mount
Court & Police

Magistrate calls for education on use of social media as abuse cases mount
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe