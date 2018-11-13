Underage joyrider released on bail

An underage driver accused of driving at a police officer in a bid to escape the law has been released on bail after spending two weeks in custody.

The boy, who cannot be named due to court order, was accused of the theft of the vehicle, driving without a licence and insurance, attacking or resisting a police officer and attempted grievous bodily harm late last month.

Police officers had testified that they had spotted a silver convertible Nissan March reported stolen during a patrol. They had stopped the driver and his female passenger.

The car had been stationary when first seen by the police and had been followed and pulled over. But when the police left their vehicle, the driver had sped off, leading them on a car chase around Kirkop.

The chase ended when the accused had turned to go up a one-way street and found himself staring at a van coming in the opposite direction.

The car’s radio had evidently been yanked out, the court was also told.

The court heard how the accused’s girlfriend had told the police that the accused had told her that he had found an abandoned vehicle and asked her to ride with him.

They had gone to MCAST with the car and she had asked him to drop her off at Msida near her friends, but were stopped by the police and the accused had escaped because he was frightened, she said.

The youth was released on bail against a deposit of €500 and a personal guarantee of €5,000.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud presided. Inspector Colin Sheldon is prosecuting. Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia are defence counsel.