Couple denied bail over violent theft

A couple who allegedly robbed a man of €4,000, beat him up and then dragged him on the ground as he clung on to their car have been remanded in custody.

43 year-old John Mifsud of Xghajra and 30 year old Leanne Chalbi of San Gwann were arraigned before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech this morning, accused of aggravated theft. Mifsud alone was also charged with grievously injuring Lamin Jammeh, dangerous driving, recidivism and breaching his bail conditions. Chalbi was also charged with breaching a condition laid down in a previous sentence.

The court had heard how the couple had attacked Jammeh in triq is-Serkin, Marsa on November 22, stealing a suitcase containing some €4000 in cash. The man, despite the beating he had received, had opened the car door as the assailants were making their escape and tried to get inside. He was unsuccessful in this attempt and was dragged along the road for some 60 metres before falling off.

CCTV footage from the scene of the crime had led to the identification of the suspects and the getaway car. A third suspect is reportedly still on the run.

Lawyers Josette Sultana for Chalbi and Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici for Mifsud entered not guilty pleas for the two accused. Bail was denied.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Stacy Attard prosecuted.