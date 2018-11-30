Drug addict jailed for five months, 'change for grandchildren’s sake' court advises

A woman with a long history of drug abuse has been sentenced to five months in prison after she pleaded guilty to having stolen from a number of clothes shops.

Michelle Wilson, 46, from Zabbar, was accused of having, between September and November 2018, stolen clothes and other objects from Pull and Bear and Bershka outlets.

She was also charged with theft from the New Look and Kiabi shops in November 2018, with having intended to go on to sell the clothes, and with having committed the crimes while under probation.

The woman, who has children ranging in age from and 18 to 26, and who is also a grandmother pleaded guilty to the charged brought against her.

The court, considering the early admission of guilt, decided to, in the circumstances, to condemn the accused to a five-month prison term, and recommended that she be kept at the prison’s forensic section in order to receive treatment for her drug addiction.

It also placed her under a three-year probation order.

After delivering the sentence, the court had strong and heartfelt words of advice to the woman. “You need to do something about your habit – if not for yourself, for your children,” it said.

“Do your grandchildren need a grandma with these problems? You have to make a big effort. You’ve already ruined half your life. Change, if not for yourself, for your children and grandchildren.”

The court said it could see that the woman hadn’t had an easy life. “I can see it in your face”.

“All I can do is to tell you to try to change your ways. If I don’t tell you this, who will? Do you want your grandchildren to see you in prison?” it asked.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace presided.

Inspectors Priscilla Caruana Lee and Jeffrey Scicluna prosecuted.

Lawyer Yanika Vidal was legal aid for the accused.