Defecating man broke police officer's finger, court told

A French student has denied attacking police officers who interrupted a very public bowel movement.

Titouan Robin Malo Billaud who lives in Bugibba, was arrested early this morning in Triq Mikiel Ang Borg in St Julian's. He is accused of injuring a police sergeant and violently resisting police exercising their duties. He is also charged with insulting and threatening the officer.

The 22-year-old man pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Inspector Joseph Xerri told magistrate Joe Mifsud that officers had been patrolling St Julian’s this morning and spotted the accused

defecating in public.

They went to speak to the him, but he ran off. When he was eventually apprehended he struggled violently, and broke a policeman’s finger.

The magistrate said that the police should be protected in their duties. “Nobody is excused - whatever the reason - for threatening a

police officer or injuring them.

“Police orders should be immediately obeyed and respect should be shown to every official always and everywhere. This respect should

show more clearly in situations where there is some tension,” he said, mirroring the decree he issued in another arraignment today.

The magistrate reiterated that disobedience and physical resistance was on the rise and some officers were grievously injured in carrying out their duties. “The court doesn’t want Police officers to be demoralised by this. They have a right to return home in one piece, uninjured,” he emphasised.

Bail was not requested. Lawyer Raisa Colombo was legal aid.