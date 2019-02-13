Suspended sentence for stealing from employer

A 28-year-old woman from Zurrieq has admitted to stealing over €1,500 from her employer.

The woman, who cannot be named on the orders of the court, appeared before magistrate Charmaine Galea this morning, accused of theft, aggravated by value, person and time.

Few reportable details emerged during the arraignment, due to the court ordering a ban on the publication of the name and personal circumstances of the accused.

The defence had requested a ban on the publication of the name of the accused for health reasons, and the prosecution did not object to this. The magistrate subsequently ordered a ban on the name of the accused and any personal circumstances which could identify her.

The court was told that the stolen cash had been returned.

The woman, who told the court that she was unemployed as of yesterday, pleaded guilty.

The court warned her that for aggravated theft, the punishment was between two and seven years imprisonment. Despite this, the woman confirmed her plea.

In submissions on punishment, prosecuting Inspector Joseph Xerri confirmed that the woman had cooperated with the police and had returned €1,500 which she had taken home. She has no prior convictions, he said.

Lawyer Graziella Tanti, appearing as legal aid to the accused, said that the woman was very sorry about what she had done. All the stolen items had been returned, and it was a “classic case” for a suspended sentence, submitted the lawyer.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea, having seen the charge and having taken into account the fact that the accused had cooperated with the police and returned the items, handed the woman a 30-month sentence, suspended for four years.

“The court is giving you an opportunity not to go to prison. Don’t waste it,” warned the magistrate.