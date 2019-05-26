Quadbike crash leaves two British nationals seriously injured

An Englishman, 38 years old, and an English passenger, a woman of 39, were hospitalised on Sunday after crashing their quadbike into a moving vehicle.

The incident took place at 11:15am on Triq is-Salina in Naxxar, Police have said. They reported that the quadbike crashed into a Mini Cooper that was being driven by a 45-year-old woman from Naxxar.

Police couldn’t confirm why the incident took place.

An ambulance was brought on site and transported the two English nationals to Mater Dei hospital. They were certified as suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is still ongoing.