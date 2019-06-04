menu

Two charged over Munxar fight

A fight broke out in an apartment in Munxar

4 June 2019, 11:50am
Two men have been charged with injuring in each other in a fight in their apartment, the police said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the police said that two men aged 37 and 33, both from Ghana and residing in Munxar, Gozo, were involved in a fight on Sunday.

According to the police, the 37-year-old had inflicted slight injuries on the 33-year-old using a pointed object without intending to kill or place his life in any danger.

The 33-year-old was charged with grievously injuring the 37-year-old during the same fight.

Both men pleaded not guilty and were condtionally discharged.

The prosecution was led by Bernard Charles Spiteri.

