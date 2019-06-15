menu

Gozitan motorcyclist dies in Birkirkara incident

A medical team certified the 41-year-old man dead on site after crashing into a parked truck
 

david_hudson
15 June 2019, 9:41am
by David Hudson
The scene of the incident: the 41-year-old man was certified dead on site
The scene of the incident: the 41-year-old man was certified dead on site

A 41-year-old Gozitan motorcyclist has lost his life on Valley Road in Birkirkara, Police have said.

The incident occurred at around 4am on Saturday morning when the biker, driving a Honda CB500FA, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a DAF truck that was parked in Valley Road.

An ambulance was called to assist the man but he was certified dead on site.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia ordered an inquiry and appointed several experts to assist.

Police investigations are being led by Inspector Elton Taliana.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
