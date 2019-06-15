Gozitan motorcyclist dies in Birkirkara incident

A 41-year-old Gozitan motorcyclist has lost his life on Valley Road in Birkirkara, Police have said.

The incident occurred at around 4am on Saturday morning when the biker, driving a Honda CB500FA, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a DAF truck that was parked in Valley Road.

An ambulance was called to assist the man but he was certified dead on site.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia ordered an inquiry and appointed several experts to assist.

Police investigations are being led by Inspector Elton Taliana.