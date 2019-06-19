menu

Toy grenade in Msida prompts police operation

The Explosives Ordinance Disposal Unit said that people were evacutated from the area until the 'grenade' was confirmed as a false alarm

david_hudson
19 June 2019, 3:53pm
by David Hudson
Police said that it received reports of a hand grenade lying at the entrance of a government housing estate
Police have responded to reports that a hand grenade was in the common area of a block of flats in Msida but upon inspection by the army's Explosives Ordinance Disposal Unit, the hand grenade turned out to be a mere toy.

On Wednesday afternoon Police went on site on Valley Road in Msida after receiving a report that a hand grenade was lying at the entrance of a government housing estate.

The Disposal Unit was called and it approached the suspected explosive as people in the area were evacuated.

Police later confirmed that it was a false alarm as the bomb disposal experts said that they had just examined an authentic-looking toy.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
