Toy grenade in Msida prompts police operation

Police have responded to reports that a hand grenade was in the common area of a block of flats in Msida but upon inspection by the army's Explosives Ordinance Disposal Unit, the hand grenade turned out to be a mere toy.

On Wednesday afternoon Police went on site on Valley Road in Msida after receiving a report that a hand grenade was lying at the entrance of a government housing estate.

The Disposal Unit was called and it approached the suspected explosive as people in the area were evacuated.

Police later confirmed that it was a false alarm as the bomb disposal experts said that they had just examined an authentic-looking toy.