menu

Four arrested in Sliema drug bust

Four persons were arrested after suspected cocaine and heroin were found inside a Sliema residence

26 June 2019, 3:13pm
The police said the persons arrested were two two men and two women, between the ages of 29 and 53
The police said the persons arrested were two two men and two women, between the ages of 29 and 53

Four persons were arrested after being found in possession of substances suspected to be cocaine and heroin. The substances were found inside a residence in Triq Amery in Sliema. 

The police said the persons arrested were two men and two women, aged between 29 and 53.

Inside the residence, the police found a number of sachets filled with white and brown powder suspected to be cocaine and heroin, objects related to drug abuse and trafficking, and an amount of cash. 

A police investigation is currently ongoing, and a magisterial inquiry has been appointed to the case.

The persons are expected to be arraigned in court in the coming days.

More in Court & Police
Spot checks yield contraband: cigarettes, tobacco and alcohol
Court & Police

Spot checks yield contraband: cigarettes, tobacco and alcohol
Laura Calleja
Four arrested in Sliema drug bust
Court & Police

Four arrested in Sliema drug bust
Opaque Gzira yacht marina tender has boat owners up in arms
Court & Police

Opaque Gzira yacht marina tender has boat owners up in arms
Matthew Agius
Jordan Azzopardi girlfriend charged with subornation
Court & Police

Jordan Azzopardi girlfriend charged with subornation
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.