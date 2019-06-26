Four arrested in Sliema drug bust

Four persons were arrested after being found in possession of substances suspected to be cocaine and heroin. The substances were found inside a residence in Triq Amery in Sliema.

The police said the persons arrested were two men and two women, aged between 29 and 53.

Inside the residence, the police found a number of sachets filled with white and brown powder suspected to be cocaine and heroin, objects related to drug abuse and trafficking, and an amount of cash.

A police investigation is currently ongoing, and a magisterial inquiry has been appointed to the case.

The persons are expected to be arraigned in court in the coming days.