menu

Two jailed over fake immigration documents

Two men from Albania have been jailed over falsifying identity documents 

matthew_agius
3 July 2019, 2:34pm
by Matthew Agius

A court has jailed two men from Albania over falsifying identity documents, ordering their repatriation after serving their sentence.

Leishi Andoil and Ermal Mekshi appeared before magistrate Joe Mifsud this morning, accused of having yesterday been in possession and making use of falsified immigration documents. The pair were also accused of falsifying their Greek ID cards.

The men pleaded guilty to the charges.

In his judgment on the matter, Magistrate Joe Mifsud noted that there were serious risks to innocent third parties by having persons with false identities circulating on the islands, referring to terrorist attacks in mainland Europe.

He jailed the two men for six months, ordering that they be immediately repatriated to Albania after serving their sentence.

Inspector Hubert Gerada prosecuted.

Lawyer Christopher Chircop was legal aid counsel.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Motorcyclist injured in Paola crash
Court & Police

Motorcyclist injured in Paola crash
Elderly man hit by car in Birkirkara
Court & Police

Elderly man hit by car in Birkirkara
Two jailed over fake immigration documents
Court & Police

Two jailed over fake immigration documents
Matthew Agius
Souleymane murder case: Magistrate warns inconsistent witness
Court & Police

Souleymane murder case: Magistrate warns inconsistent witness
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.