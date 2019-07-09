Charged with drug trafficking after police chase crash

A 28-year-old man who rammed a police car before being arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking after 23kg of cannabis were found in his car on Monday has denied related charges.



Justin Farrugia from Valletta was arraigned before Magistrate Simone Grech on Tuesday afternoon, accused of aggravated possession of cocaine and cannabis, dangerous driving, disobeying legitimate police orders and resisting arrest.



Inspector Jonathan Cassar also charged the man with driving without a licence or insurance, damaging a number of other vehicles, ignoring a “no entry” sign and recidivism.



Drugs squad police had been following the accused as he exited an underground garage, said Inspector Cassar. “He contravened a one way sign and crashed into a car.” The vehicle and the garage were searched and the drugs and cash were found.



Farrugia did not answer any questions put to him by the court as he sat, glaring at the magistrate. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi did not request bail at this stage.

The prosecution asked the court to freeze all of the man’s liquid and fixed assets, as per Maltese drug legislation. Magistrate Grech upheld the request, leaving him the €13,976 he was allowed by law.



The accused had been arrested by armed policemen in San Ġwann on Monday and was found to be in possession of 23kg of cannabis ready to be trafficked, together with 100 grams of cocaine and €45,000 in cash, the police said on Tuesday.



The man was arrested close to Mater Dei Hospital by armed officers, some of them hooded.

According to reports, the man had tried to evade the police by driving off, ramming a police car and hitting a number of other vehicles. Warning shots were allegedly fired. No injuries were reported.