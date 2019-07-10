Men charged with thefts from parked cars

A court in Gozo has remanded two men in custody after they were charged with thefts and criminal damage.

Clive Micallef, 36, of St. Paul’s Bay and Leone Zammit, 19, of Nadur, Gozo, were arraigned before magistrate Bridget Sultana this morning, charged with stealing objects from inside parked cars and damage to property on 2 and 3 July this year.

Zammit was additionally accused of breaching a probation order, whilst Micallef was also accused of stealing from another vehicle on 25 June and relapsing.

The men pleaded not guilty.

The court did not uphold their request for bail.

Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted. Lawyer Mario Scerri was defence counsel.