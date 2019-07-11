menu

€1,000 fine for punching Transport Malta official

Court hears how accused reacted violently after being issued a summons for a parking infraction by the official

matthew_agius
11 July 2019, 4:59pm
by Matthew Agius

A man has been fined €1,000 and conditionally discharged for two years after he was found guilty of punching a Transport Malta official.

44-year-old Michael Borg was convicted of threatening and slightly injuring the Transport Malta official whilst the official was carrying out his duties.

The case dates back to October last year.

Magistrate Charmaine Vella heard how the incident occurred in Vittoriosa, when Borg had punched the official who had issued a summons for a parking infraction. The act had been witnessed by the official’s colleague.

Borg was found guilty on all charges, except for that of being a relapser, and was fined €1,000 and given a two-year conditional discharge. He was also ordered to pay for expenses incurred by the TM official, including a broken pair of spectacles. 

Inspector Oriana Spiteri prosecuted.

Lawyer Rene’ Darmanin appeared for accused, whilst lawyers Andy Ellul and Ryan Ellul appeared parte civile for the official.

