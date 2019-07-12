Valletta thief jailed for two years

A man has been jailed for two years after he admitted to theft.

George Grech, 58, unemployed, from Cospicua appeared before magistrate Victor Asciak this morning, accused of stealing a gold necklace worth €500 from a jewellers in Valletta in December 2017 and with stealing a bag containing a mobile phone and €250 in cash from a fast food outlet in the capital on 29 April. He was also charged with recidivism, having previously been sentenced for other crimes.

Inspector Daryl Borg told the court that, during questioning, the man had immediately admitted his involvement. In fact, he also admitted to attempting to steal from another jewellery shop in Valletta. He had smashed the display window but had then run away, the court was told. Grech also admitted to causing damage to that shop.

The court of Magistrates, having heard his confession, said it would be imposing a punishment tending towards the minimum in view of his early admission, but also taking into account his criminal record.

Grech was jailed for two years.

Lawyer Martha Mifsud appeared for the accused as legal aid.