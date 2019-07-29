menu

Man denies assaulting his girlfriend after party

The man pleaded not guilty and was released on bail

29 July 2019, 1:00pm
by Matthew Agius
The prosecution said the victim was found, injured, in Santa Lucija
A man from Santa Lucija has been charged with assaulting and slightly injuring his girlfriend whilst the two were on their way home from a party.

Tarquin Barbara, 24, from Santa Lucija was released on bail against a deposit of €500 and a personal guarantee of €5,000 this morning. He pleaded not guilty to slightly injuring his girlfriend, attacking her and illegal arrest.

Inspector Hubert Cini told the court, presided by magistrate Josette Demicoli how yesterday police had found the injured woman in Santa Lucia. She had told the police that she had been injured whilst coming back from a party with the accused at around 4am on Sunday morning, after the two had argued.

Lawyer Graziella Tanti, appearing as legal aid to the accused, told the court that the man had since moved out of the house he shared with the victim. A not guilty plea was entered.

The court granted Barbara bail, also imposing a protection order in favour of the woman.

