Man admits to threatening former partner and her mother

A man has admitted to sending threatening messages to his former partner and her mother.

The 43- year-old Norwegian man was charged with sending threatening text messages to his estranged partner.

The accused, who lives in a hostel in Valletta, was accused of misusing electronic telecommunications equipment, insulting or threatening the woman and her mother, as well as causing them to fear violence.

He pleaded guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli sentenced him to three months in jail, suspended for one year. A three-year restraining order was also imposed.