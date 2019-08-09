menu

Santa Venera computer store robbed overnight

The shop windows were found smashed in the morning by the owner of the establishment

by David Hudson
The computer centre that was targeted by burglars on Friday morning
A popular computer store in Santa Venera was robbed during the early hours of Friday morning, Police have said.

The shop, located on Triq il-Ferrovija Antika, was found to have its front windows smashed by the owner in the morning. 

Police went on scene and found that amongst the items stolen are some laptops and electronic equipment. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
