Santa Venera computer store robbed overnight
The shop windows were found smashed in the morning by the owner of the establishment
A popular computer store in Santa Venera was robbed during the early hours of Friday morning, Police have said.
The shop, located on Triq il-Ferrovija Antika, was found to have its front windows smashed by the owner in the morning.
Police went on scene and found that amongst the items stolen are some laptops and electronic equipment.
Police investigations are ongoing.
