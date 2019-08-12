Updated | Man knifed at Luqa pastizzeria

A 52-year-old man from Birzebbuga rushed to a police station in Luqa at around 11am on Monday, seeking medical assistance.

Police have said that the man had been knifed inside a pastizzeria in Luqa on Triq id-9 ta' April. An ambulance was called on site and transported the man to Mater Dei Hospital.

He is in a critical condition.

The aggressor had noticed police officers rushing out of the station to arrest him and he took off in his car. The 44-year-old Luqa resident was arrested a few minutes later at his home on Triq Tumas Galea in Luqa by Inspector Paul Camilleri and constables John Paul Gialanze and Jeremy Fenech.

He was questioned by Police. It appears that he knew the victim.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud launched an inquiry and appointed several experts to aid him.

Police investigations are ongoing.