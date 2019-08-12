menu

Updated | Man knifed at Luqa pastizzeria

A 44-year-old man is being held by police for questioning

david_hudson
12 August 2019, 1:33pm
by David Hudson
The Luqa police station, where the victim of the knife attack went looking for medical assistance, a few feet away from where he was attacked
A 52-year-old man from Birzebbuga rushed to a police station in Luqa at around 11am on Monday, seeking medical assistance.

Police have said that the man had been knifed inside a pastizzeria in Luqa on Triq id-9 ta' April. An ambulance was called on site and transported the man to Mater Dei Hospital.

He is in a critical condition.

The aggressor had noticed police officers rushing out of the station to arrest him and he took off in his car. The 44-year-old Luqa resident was arrested a few minutes later at his home on Triq Tumas Galea in Luqa by Inspector Paul Camilleri and constables John Paul Gialanze and Jeremy Fenech.

He was questioned by Police. It appears that he knew the victim.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud launched an inquiry and appointed several experts to aid him. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
