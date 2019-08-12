Man loses his life at sea off Tigné Point

A 42-year-old Eritrean man passed away after he lost consciousness at sea off the bay at Tigné Point.

Police have said that the incident took place at around 2.57pm when officers were informed that their assistance was required in Sliema.

The victim had allegedly lost consciousness while out at sea. By the time police arrived on scene, the man had been pulled in on shore by bathers.

An ambulance was called on site and transported the man to Mater Dei hospital. However, Police reported that he lost his life.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud launched an inquiry and appointed several experts to assist him. Police investigations are ongoing.