menu

Man loses his life at sea off Tigné Point

The man purportedly lost consciousness while at sea and later lost his life at Mater Dei hospital

david_hudson
12 August 2019, 4:29pm
by David Hudson
Tigné Point beach
Tigné Point beach

A 42-year-old Eritrean man passed away after he lost consciousness at sea off the bay at Tigné Point. 

Police have said that the incident took place at around 2.57pm when officers were informed that their assistance was required in Sliema. 

The victim had allegedly lost consciousness while out at sea. By the time police arrived on scene, the man had been pulled in on shore by bathers. 

An ambulance was called on site and transported the man to Mater Dei hospital. However, Police reported that he lost his life.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud launched an inquiry and appointed several experts to assist him. Police investigations are ongoing.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Man loses his life at sea off Tigné Point
Court & Police

Man loses his life at sea off Tigné Point
David Hudson
Caruana Galizia Murder: Degiorgio brothers call prosecution's bluff over phone intercepts
Court & Police

Caruana Galizia Murder: Degiorgio brothers call prosecution's bluff over phone intercepts
Matthew Agius
Updated | Man knifed at Luqa pastizzeria
Court & Police

Updated | Man knifed at Luqa pastizzeria
David Hudson
Man admits to theft charges
Court & Police

Man admits to theft charges
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.