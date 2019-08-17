Man injured while trying to jump off boat

A 24-year-old French man has been seriously injured after hitting his head while trying to jump off a boat in St George’s Bay in St Julian's.

The man hit his head against the same boat.

The man was carried ashore, and was transported to Mater Dei hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Duty Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace was informed of the case and appointed a number of experts to assist in an inquiry she launched.

Police investigations are ongoing.