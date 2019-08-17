menu

Man injured while trying to jump off boat

The man hit his head on a boat he was trying to jump off of 

17 August 2019, 10:40am
by Karl Azzopardi
A 24-year-old French man has been seriously injured after hitting his head while trying to jump off a boat in St George’s Bay in St Julian's. 

The man was carried ashore, and was transported to Mater Dei hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries. 

Duty Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace was informed of the case and appointed a number of experts to assist in an inquiry she launched.

Police investigations are ongoing.  

