Drug addict accused of stealing from charity needs help, court told

A man who allegedly stole charity collection boxes and begged in the streets has been remanded in custody after a court heard that he needed help to overcome drug addiction.

Inspector Alfredo Mangion arraigned 34-year-old Clint Cauchi from Siggiewi before magistrate Astrid May Grima on Monday morning, charging him with theft, breaching three sets of bail conditions and committing an offence during the operative period of a probation order. He was also charged with molesting passers-by in Qormi with the intention of begging. His combined bail bonds amount to €10,000.

Cauchi was arrested on 19 August after allegedly stealing a charity collection box from a pharmacy in his home town. He was subsequently identified as having pestered several people in Qormi begging for money two days before.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him. Legal aid lawyer Benjamin Valenzia did not request bail at this stage.

The court ordered that the man be remanded in custody, ordering the director of prisons to provide the accused with all the medical and drug dependency help he could.