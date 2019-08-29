Malta footballer pleads guilty to harassing ex-girlfriend

A Maltese international football player has admitted to harassing his ex-girlfriend, after he bombarded her with phone calls and tailed her to the beach, in violation of a court order.

Malta and Gzira United centre back Clifford Gatt Baldacchino pleaded guilty to charges of misuse of telecommunications equipment, causing the woman to fear violence against her or her property and harassing her. He also admitted to breaching a protection order and a suspended sentence.

Prosecuting police inspector Robert Vella and defence lawyer Jean Paul Sammut approached the magistrate's bench during the sitting on Thursday morning, to discuss the case out of earshot of the public.



Magistrate Ian Farrugia was told how the accused had been in a relationship with the woman which she had later ended. But the footballer was “obsessed” with her, according to the prosecution, causing the woman to fear for her safety and seek police assistance.

He had already been prohibited by a court from contacting the woman, under a protection order issued on 16 August and on 23 August he had been handed a suspended sentence for his actions.

But less than a week later Gatt Baldacchino had already breached the protection order and suspended sentence, following the woman to a beach where she was swimming on Sunday, although he had left without talking to her. Then on Wednesday 28 August, he had started calling her incessantly on her mobile phone.



Gatt Baldacchino pleaded guilty to the charges, but the magistrate said he would be sentencing the accused at a later date. Bail not requested and the man was remanded in custody.

