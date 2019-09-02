menu

Woman seriously injured after falling off motorcycle

A 49-year-old woman lost control of her motorbike on Triq il-Wied in Msida

david_hudson
2 September 2019, 11:26am
by David Hudson
Triq il-Wied, Msida
Triq il-Wied, Msida

A woman was seriously injured after losing control of the motorbike she was driving, resulting in her falling off the bike.

Police have said that the incident took place at around 8.45am on Triq il-Wied in Msida. 

The woman, 49, is a Rahal Gdid resident and was driving a Hyosung Mirage. Police do not yet know why the woman lost control of her bike. A medical team was called on site and transported her to Mater Dei hospital. 

Police report that she has sustained serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing. 

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Woman seriously injured after falling off motorcycle
Court & Police

Woman seriously injured after falling off motorcycle
David Hudson
Man and woman injured in Manikata road incident
Court & Police

Man and woman injured in Manikata road incident
David Hudson
Motorcyclist in danger of dying after late night collision
Court & Police

Motorcyclist in danger of dying after late night collision
David Hudson
Man grievously injured in two-storey fall
Court & Police

Man grievously injured in two-storey fall
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.