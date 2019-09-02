Woman seriously injured after falling off motorcycle

A woman was seriously injured after losing control of the motorbike she was driving, resulting in her falling off the bike.

Police have said that the incident took place at around 8.45am on Triq il-Wied in Msida.

The woman, 49, is a Rahal Gdid resident and was driving a Hyosung Mirage. Police do not yet know why the woman lost control of her bike. A medical team was called on site and transported her to Mater Dei hospital.

Police report that she has sustained serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.