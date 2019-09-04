Rape trial to be heard behind closed doors

The trial by jury of two men who are accused of the rape of an Italian tourist in 2016 began this morning. The trial is not open to the public.

Emmanuel Ngumezi and Seydon Bandango, from Nigeria and Burkina Faso are accused of abducting the woman from St George's bay in July 2016, bundling her into a car and driving her to Pembroke, where they allegedly raped her.

They are indicted on one count of rape and one count of holding the woman against her will.

News reports from the time of their arrest said that police officers responding to a report had found a Fiat Punto parked in Pembroke. Inside the vehicle, the court was told, they had found the woman crying for help and a black man, who was naked from the waist down. Another man who had been standing outside the car had run away, but was also apprehended later.

Lawyers Anne Marie Cutajar and Nadia Attard from the Office of the Attorney General are prosecuting.

Lawyers Charmaine Cherrett and Simon Micallef Stafrace are legal aid defence counsel.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi is appearing parte civile for the victim.

The investigation is being led by inspectors Trevor Micallef and Elton Taliana.

Mr. Justice Giovanni Grixti is presiding.