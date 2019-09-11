Jury trial: one man acquitted, the other found guilty of rape

The trial by jury of the two men accused of abducting and raping an Italian woman has concluded on Wednesday after five hours of juror deliberation.

The Nigerian 39-year-old, Emmanuel Ngumezi, has been acquitted of the rape charge despite having been in the company of the 38-year-old Seydon Bandango. Bandango, from Burkina Faso, has been found guilty of rape.

Both have been found guilty of kidnapping the woman, holding her against her will, and causing slight injuries to her person.

Bandango had been found by police in Pembroke back in 2016 inside a Fiat Punto. He had been naked from the waist down, with the Italian woman also inside the car, calling for help.

The other, Ngumezi, had been outside of the car when police showed up and had run away before he was apprehended later that same night.

On Thursday morning, Mr Justice Giovanni Griscti is expected to deliver sentence and pronounce the particulars of the two men's punishment.

The case has been taking place behind closed doors and has been hearing testimonies and witness accounts on the two men indicted on one count of rape and one count of holding a woman against her will.

Lawyers Anne Marie Cutajar and Nadia Attard from the Office of the Attorney General are prosecuting.

Lawyers Charmaine Cherrett and Simon Micallef Stafrace are legal aid defence counsel.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi is appearing parte civile for the victim.

The investigation was led by inspectors Trevor Micallef and Elton Taliana.

Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti is presiding.