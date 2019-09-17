Man seriously injured in car accident

A 22-year-old man has been seriously injured in a car accident in Delimara Road, Marsaxlokk.

The accident happened at around 5.00 p.m. on Tuesday, when a 36-year-old man from Kalkara lost control of his Chevrolet Matiz and rolled it over.

The 22-year-old, who was a passenger in the car and resides in Tarxien, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are on-going.