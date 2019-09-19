menu

Young foreign worker injured in San Gwann factory

The 26-year-old was hospitalised after a series of metal objects fell on him while he was working

maltatoday
19 September 2019, 4:25pm
by MaltaToday Staff
The Libyan worker was seriously injured
A 26-year-old Libyan worker was seriously injured after a series of metal objects fell on him at the San Gwann factory where he works.

The incident took place at around 2:30pm on Thursday, Police have said. The factory in question is located in the San Gwann Industrial Zone. 

The man was hospitalised after a series of metal objects fell on him during works he was carrying out. He is suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

