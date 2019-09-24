Man left seriously injured after getting hit by car

A 79-year-old man from Birgu has been seriously injured after getting hit by a car in Bormla.

The accident happened at around 6.00 am on Tuesday, in Santa Tereza road.

The man was hit by a 37-year-old man from Kalkara who was driving a Ford Escort.

An ambulance was called on-site, which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital.

An inquiry led by magistrate Audrey Demicoli has been started, and she appointed a number of experts to assist her with it.

Police investigations are on-going.