Man left seriously injured after getting hit by car

The accident happened in Santa Tereza Road, Bormla

karl_azzopardi
24 September 2019, 9:31am
by Karl Azzopardi

A 79-year-old man from Birgu has been seriously injured after getting hit by a car in Bormla.

The accident happened at around 6.00 am on Tuesday, in Santa Tereza road.

The man was hit by a 37-year-old man from Kalkara who was driving a Ford Escort.

An ambulance was called on-site, which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital.

An inquiry led by magistrate Audrey Demicoli has been started, and she appointed a number of experts to assist her with it.

Police investigations are on-going.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
