Finnish man found unconscious in water at Blue Lagoon

A 27-year-old Finnish man was hospitalised with serious injuries on Tuesday after he was found unconscious in the water in Comino.

The incident occurred at 4pm in the limits of the Blue Lagoon.

The police said he was assisted by lifeguards from the Emergency Response and Rescue Corps and was later taken to the Gozo General Hospital.

Magistrate Paul Coppini has launched an inquiry.

A police investigation is ongoing.