Bomb threat on bus in Santa Lucija, passengers evacuated

A bus en route to Santa Lucija has been stopped and passengers have been evacuated after a bomb threat.

Police have told MaltaToday that a caller reported a suspicious item on a bus. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) was informed but Police are still waiting for a response.

The bus, on the X2 route, was stopped by Police at around 1:15pm as it was heading towards the airport.

Police carried out a search on the bus and on the passengers. The EOD Unit of the Armed Forces of Malta are yet to release their findings.

Police investigations continue.