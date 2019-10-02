menu

Bomb threat on bus in Santa Lucija, passengers evacuated

The bus was stopped in Santa Lucija on its way to the airport as the Explosive Ordnance Unit were asked to investigate

david_hudson
2 October 2019, 2:43pm
by David Hudson
The bus in question was on the X2 route, known as an Airport bus
A bus en route to Santa Lucija has been stopped and passengers have been evacuated after a bomb threat. 

Police have told MaltaToday that a caller reported a suspicious item on a bus. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) was informed but Police are still waiting for a response. 

The bus, on the X2 route, was stopped by Police at around 1:15pm as it was heading towards the airport. 

Police carried out a search on the bus and on the passengers. The EOD Unit of the Armed Forces of Malta are yet to release their findings. 

Police investigations continue. 

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
